The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy restored the electricity over all stations that were shut down in the chalet area in the southern part of the country, an Arab daily reported. The incident took place after an emergency malfunction in the main Al-Zour A transfer station.

The ministry had announced the emergency malfunction in Al-Zour A station, causing the power outage in the area. Officials also stated that the technical teams that responded since the outage were able to fix the problem and restore electricity in all affected areas.