The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy is accepting applications for electricity connections to the Khaitan Residential Project, encompassing sections of Plot 2.

The ministry is now open to requests for electricity connections to 43 specific plots. The designated vouchers for electricity delivery range from 184 to 189, 377 to 380, 411 to 414, 446 to 452, 460 to 480, and voucher No. 191.

In a related context, sources within MEW have disclosed that the project comprises 36 secondary transformer stations, each equipped with four electrical transformers boasting a capacity of 1250 kilovolts per station.

The ministry has successfully completed the construction of these stations. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the remaining stations in the region are slated to become operational in accordance with the predetermined schedule, culminating in the activation of the last two stations on December 24, 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the contract for the delivery of electricity to the region was formally signed on January 24, 2023. This agreement pertains to the construction, manufacturing, supply, and installation of secondary transformer stations, as well as the installation and welding of medium and low-pressure cables within the Southern Khaitan residential project.