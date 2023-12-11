The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has revealed that there are currently 496 employees in various sectors of the ministry whose service period exceeds 30 years. The ministry has compiled a list of employees who have completed 32 years of service or more, with the intention of referring them to retirement once it has been signed by the Minister of Electricity and Water, reported Al-Rai Daily.

According to the sources, employees who will be considered for retirement must be 55 years of age or older. The list includes individuals who have surpassed the 32-year service mark, as the ministry will not refer any employee with a service period under this threshold unless they have reached the age of 55.

The sources anticipate that the decision to retire employees with service periods exceeding 32 years or those who have reached the age of 55 will be finalized and signed by the Minister of Electricity and Water by the end of this month. In preparation for this decision, the ministry had previously communicated with the Social Insurance Corporation to assess the employees’ eligibility for retirement pensions. Additionally, the ministry has reached out to the Civil Service Commission for guidance on the retirement procedures for these individuals.