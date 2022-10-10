The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy revealed that the electrical transmission networks sector has examined three 400-kilovolt stations in Al-Mutla’a area to connect them to the electrical network as part of the first phase of the process of launching the electric current in the region.

The sources told a local Arabic daily that the technical teams are examining these stations, and then operating the stations with a voltage of 132 kilovolts within the second phase to operate electricity in the region, and then conducting connection operations for citizens in the areas that obtained building permits, pointing out that there is interest from the ministry quickly.

Last week, the ministry succeeded in supplying current to the first station of 400 kV as part of the first phase to launch the electric current in the city of Al-Mutla’a.