The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy provided incentives to consumers who own private housing, represented in deducting monthly collection bills in return for rationalizing electricity and water consumption, or installing the photovoltaic energy system or all of them.

A local Arabic daily said approximately 12,000 dinars were distributed during 2021, with a single owner benefitting to the tune of 400 dinars, for taking part in the rationalization program whose aim is to conserve electricity and water.

In a statement Director of Customer Service Department at the Ministry, Falah Al-Mutairi, expected that the amount of incentive provided by the ministry to rational users would increase during 2022, pointing out that the amount is calculated in December of each year, and is deposited directly in the account of the mentors participating in the program.

He pointed out that there is an increasing demand from citizens to join the program, as their number currently reached 1224, while the number during the past year was 942, calling on all consumers to enter the program and take advantage of the rationalization incentives offered by the Ministry.

He indicated that the method of providing the incentive to customers is a discount of up to 40 percent of the value of the electricity bill, and a discount of up to 50 percent of the value of the water bill in accordance with Article Two of Law 20 of 2016 regarding setting the tariff for electricity and water units.