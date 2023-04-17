The Criminal Court, headed by Counselor Miteb Al-Ardhi, has issued a verdict sentencing an employee of the Ministry of Electricity to 7 years imprisonment for receiving 8,000 dinars as a bribe, and fined him twice the amount he took as bribe (16,000 dinars)” and ordered his termination from work. The court also obliged him to pay 96,000 dinars which is equivalent to twice the damage he caused to the state.

The court also put behind bars an expatriate (for seven years) who mediated and ordered him and another convict, a merchant accused in the case to jointly pay 69 thousand dinars — twice the cost of intentional damage, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The court acquitted a technical supervisor and another mediator, and refrained from punishing the accused merchant in the original prison sentence while retaining the fine penalty.

The Public Prosecution had charged employees of the Ministry of Electricity, an expatriate trader, and intermediaries with harming public money by forging invoices for a voucher factory in Amghara worth 42,000 dinars and issuing them again for an amount of 4,000 dinars by bribing the first accused, the head of the department, with 8,000 dinars. However, one of the accused employees reported the crime. Therefore, the court exempted him from punishment, although he was accused of mediating bribery.