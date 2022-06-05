Attorney General Dirar Al-Asousi has ordered the detention of an unidentified official of the Ministry of Electricity to the Central Prison for 21 days, after completing investigations with him in a bribery case.

A local Arabic daily said the suspect was arrested after the property owner informed the detectives about the incident, which obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to arrest the accused.

The accused initially denied the accusation but when confronted with the proof and was caught red-handed while receiving the 40 thousand Kuwaiti dinars bribe, he admitted to the charge, but he denied it before the prosecution.

He was detained and referred to the central prison in preparation for his referral to the Criminal Court.