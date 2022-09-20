The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy administered the collection of 205 million and 983 thousand dinars, the value of the total bills, from the beginning of April until the 18th of September, an Arab daily reported.

Credible sources in the ministry said that these amounts included the highest collection rate from the government sector with 81.457 million dinars, followed by the private housing sector 42,943 million, while collections from the investment sector amounted to 35.514 million. Collections from the commercial sector totaled 22.947 million, the industrial 16,848 million, and other activities 4.691 million. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the list is the agricultural sector, at 1.580 million dinars.

In related matters, sources said that the ministry, from 1 September 2021 until 1 September 2022, distributed 167,570 warnings to its clients in default in all governorates for activities (investment, commercial, industrial), including 13648 warnings that were distributed from 30th of August until the 14th of September.