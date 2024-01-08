The Civil Service Commission has approved a proposal put forth by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy to implement flexible working hours for its employees, reported Al-Rai Daily.

As per sources within the Ministry, Al-Rai has learned that the Bureau has allowed employees to select a suitable start time for their shifts between seven and eight in the morning. Additionally, a grace period of half an hour has been allocated. This decision marks a significant development in the working environment of the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.

The implementation of flexible working hours aims to enhance employee productivity and well-being by providing them the opportunity to choose a start time that aligns with their personal needs and preferences. The flexibility granted to employees will enable them to optimize their work-life balance, allowing for a smoother transition from their personal commitments to their professional responsibilities.

By having the option to select a specific start time within the designated hour-long window, employees can better manage their daily schedules while adhering to the required working hours.

