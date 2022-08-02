The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy collected 134.179 million dinars in four months between April and July 26, 2022, using the latest collection methods.

The Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Customer Services Sector Ahmed Al-Rashidi told a local Arabic daily that the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has been keen in recent years to use different collection methods, which has borne fruit whether during the past year or during the last four months.

Al-Rashidi added that this amount was collected from various sectors of the state and private housing alone accounted for 28/285 million dinars, from investment housing 21.461 million, from the industrial sector 10.649 million, from the government sector 54.734 million, and from the commercial sector 14.778 million and the agricultural sector 1.218 million dinars.

Al-Rashidi pointed out that the use of modern technology in collecting the Ministry’s debts from various sectors increases the collection rates and praised the efforts exerted by those in charge.