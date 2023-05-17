Informed sources in the Ministry of Electricity and Water revealed that the ministry has addressed the Central Agency for Public Tenders, to extend the period of looking into offers for the second tender for smart meters, which includes “700 thousand meters” for an additional month which is expected to be completed on June 16 this year.

The sources said the ministry had received the offers from the agency on April 19, but the complexity of the technical items related to the tender requires giving the ministry sufficient time to study the 9 offers, after the agency excluded two offers before sending the documents to the ministry, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The sources pointed out that the total number of smart meters that have been installed in the country since the launch of the plan in October 2021 has reached 125,200 until today, and all the meters that are installed in the new areas, including Al-Mutla’a and West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, are smart meters, as well as those that are installed based on requests to strengthen the current.