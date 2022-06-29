The official spokesman for the unified government application of electronic services “Sahel” Youssef Kazim announced that the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has added and activated a service through consumers can pay their bills directly through the application.

Kazem said in a press statement the new electronic service allows users to pay electricity and water consumption bills by entering the civil ID number, as well as entering his account number with the ministry and then specifying the money he wants to pay via Sahel, reports a local Arabic daily.