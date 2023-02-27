Metro Medical Center (MMC), one of the largest and fastest growing hospital chains in Kuwait, launched its specialized medical center, ’Super Metro Specialized Medical Center’, in Fahaheel on 24 February.

The new Center was inaugurated by top management of MMC, in the presence of ambassadors from several countries, as well as ministers and socio-cultural leaders. The inaugural event, themed ‘Metro Day’, featured various cultural performances representing different states of India, as well as those from other countries.

Opening of the new center, located in Building No.93, Block-10, Makka Street, Near Mangaf Signal, marks MMC’s fourth branch in Kuwait, and heralds its entry to Fahaheel, after having cemented its presence in Farwaniya and Salmiya with three medical centers earlier.

As part of the launch of the new specialized medical center, a slew of special offers and discounts on various medical services are being extended by MMC for three months from the inauguration date. These include: Free consultation by doctors; Discount of 40 percent on medical procedures; Discount of 10 percent on pharmacy invoices; Full body checkup for KD10, which comprises testing for fasting blood sugar, lipid profile, creatinine, SGPT, Uric acid, Vitamin D, Complete blood count, ECG, Blood pressure, and doctor consultations.

The full-fledged Super Metro Specialized Medical Center, which will be providing 24/7 services, offers the following medical services and facilities to patients: Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Endocrinology, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, In-Vitro-Fertilization, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Family Medicine, General Medicine, Occupational Health, and Day-Care Surgeries.

The Center also offers Specialized Dental, Pediatric Dental, ENT, Eye Specialist, Opticals, Hearing Center, Derma & Cosmetology, Laser Procedures, MRI, CT & Dexa Scans, Digital X-rays, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Radiology, 2D, 3D, and 4D Ultrasound, MoH-approved PCR tests, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Ambulance and Home Care services. In addition, the center accepts all insurance cards, and provides other conveniences such as a cafeteria, auditorium, and ample car parking facilities for visitors, besides being located in an area with easy access from all parts of Kuwait.

1 of 19

MMC is a healthcare chain managed by professionals with a mission and a passion for providing high-quality healthcare to patients, which has led to it becoming the top healthcare provider in Kuwait in a very short time. The Center also has a reputation for its humanitarian and selfless service, and for providing compassionate healthcare to the less privileged in society. More than 75,000 needy patients have availed free medical services at MMC over the past eight years as a part of the Center’s social commitments.

“Armed with the best of the facilities in areas of patient care, and with a highly qualified and dedicated team of physicians, nurses, technicians and other medical professionals, Metro Medical Center endeavors to match quality benchmarks for the benefit of all patients, now and in the future,” said MMC Group Chairman and CEO Mustafa Hamza, while thanking citizens and residents in Kuwait for their continued support and patronage of MMC.