Director of the Meteorology Department Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said the current weather conditions in the country are influenced by the extension of a surface depression coinciding with a cold air depression in the upper atmosphere which has led to the proliferation of low and medium clouds, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds.

Met sources told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that according to Al-Qarawi, there is a likelihood of scattered light to moderate rain in certain areas today afternoon. This precipitation will be accompanied by active wind speeds that may exceed 50 kilometers per hour. Additionally, there are chances of fog formation, low horizontal visibility, and sea waves rising to more than 6 feet over the weekend.

Today, the daytime weather is projected to be warm and cloudy to partly cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly winds occasionally becoming active, with speeds between 15 and 45 kilometers per hour. There is a chance of scattered rain, at times thundery, and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. The sea will have light to moderate waves, occasionally reaching between 2 and 6 feet.

Today night’s weather is expected to be cold to cold, with southeasterly winds shifting to northwesterly, light to moderate at speeds between 10 and 30 kilometers per hour. There is a chance for fog formation in some areas, and the minimum temperature is projected to be between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius. The sea conditions will be light to mild, with waves ranging between 1 and 4 feet.