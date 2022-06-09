Meteorologist Muhammad Karam announced the country will enter the Bawareh season, and the dry northwesterly winds will kick off dust in some areas periodically.

Karam expects the fluctuating winds will this evening will blow with speeds ranging between 35 and 40 kilometers per hour on Friday, accompanied by dust in some areas and will lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas, especially open areas.

Karam advised sea goers to stay indoors Sunday and Saturday, due to the height of the wave which will rise between 3 and 6 meters. He also advised those who like to jog during evening periods to drink a lot of water to compensate for the loss of body fluid due to the rising temperatures.

He predicted hot weather during the weekend with the maximum expected to range between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius.