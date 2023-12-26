The Meteorological Department of Kuwait has forecasted moderate weather conditions during the daytime today, with light to moderate northwesterly winds expected to prevail at a speed of 08-35 km/h, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

In addition, scattered clouds are also anticipated to make an appearance, enhancing the overall ambience. According to the department, the evening will see a drop in temperatures, leading to cold conditions overnight. Variable winds will continue to blow from the northwesterly direction with a slight decrease in speed, ranging between 08-32 km/h.

Additionally, there is a possibility of light fog formation, further intensifying the chilly atmosphere. As for temperature readings, the Meteorological Department predicts a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport. Residents and visitors are advised to make necessary preparations to stay warm during the transitioning weather.