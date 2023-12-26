The Meteorological Department of Kuwait has forecasted moderate weather conditions during the daytime today, with light to moderate northwesterly winds expected to prevail at a speed of 08-35 km/h, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

In addition, scattered clouds are also anticipated to make an appearance, enhancing the overall ambience. According to the department, the evening will see a drop in temperatures, leading to cold conditions overnight. Variable winds will continue to blow from the northwesterly direction with a slight decrease in speed, ranging between 08-32 km/h.

Additionally, there is a possibility of light fog formation, further intensifying the chilly atmosphere. As for temperature readings, the Meteorological Department predicts a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport. Residents and visitors are advised to make necessary preparations to stay warm during the transitioning weather.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR