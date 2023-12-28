The Meteorological Department anticipates a day with moderate weather, featuring partly cloudy skies and intermittent northern breezes ranging from 08 – 40 km/h.

Expect the possibility of scattered rains, occasionally accompanied by thunder.

As evening falls, temperatures will drop, bringing a chilly night with cloudy skies. The northwest wind will vary in speed from 08 – 28 km/h, with intermittent rain showers and a chance of light fog in some areas.

Kuwait International Airport is predicted to reach a maximum temperature of 24°C.