Wednesday, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a group of new products powered by artificial intelligence, including smart glasses that can answer questions and broadcast live on Facebook, in addition to “bot” programs for creating images and an advanced headset for virtual reality.

Zuckerberg described the products as combining the virtual and real worlds, and stressed that among what Meta has provided is low-cost or free artificial intelligence that can be integrated into daily routines, reports Al-Rai daily.

The MetaQuest virtual reality headset is the most popular in the emerging field of virtual reality, and company executives described it as the best value in the industry, referring to the imminent release of an expensive headset from Apple.

Speaking from a central courtyard on the sprawling Meta campus in Silicon Valley, Zuckerberg said that a new generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses from Meta would start being released on October 17 at a price of $299.

The device will include a new Meta assistant that works with artificial intelligence and will be able to live broadcast what the user sees on Facebook and Instagram, which is an achievement compared to the previous generation’s ability to take pictures.

Earlier during the presentation, Zuckerberg said that the latest mixed reality headset (Quest) will begin rolling out on October 10.

Zuckerberg’s statements came at the Meta Connect conference, which is the social media company’s largest event this year, in addition to being the first conference held in person since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

It also introduced the first consumer-oriented generative artificial intelligence products, including a chatbot (Meta AI Chatbot) that can generate text responses and realistic images.

“It won’t just be about answering inquiries,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s about entertainment and helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”