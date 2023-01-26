Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, said Meta Platforms’ social media apps appeared to be back up and running after a brief outage in the United States on Wednesday.

At the height of the outage, more than 17,000 users reported problems using Instagram in the United States as of 23:52 GMT, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

More than 13,000 incidents of Facebook app crashes were detected, as well as reports of crashes in the WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger apps around the same time.

Down Detector tracks outages by compiling status reports from several sources, including errors reported by the user to the site.

And Microsoft’s services were previously cut off earlier on Wednesday, which led to the disruption of its Azure cloud computing platform, as well as the disruption of services including “Microsoft Teams” and “Outlook”, which affected millions of users around the world.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.