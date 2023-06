The Meteorological Department warned of “activity in northwesterly winds that may exceed 60 kilometers per hour, causing rising dust, especially in open areas.

The Al-Rai daily quoting Met sources said the sea will be rough with waves rising to more than 6 feet and that sea goers must either abstain going out to sea or exercise extreme caution.

The department said the duration of the weather warning is for 7 hours and will end at four o’clock this afternoon.