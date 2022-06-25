The Meteorological Department stated that today’s weather is relatively hot and humid over the coastal areas, with variable winds shifting from light to moderate southeasterly, with speeds of 08-40 km/h, and some scattered clouds will appear.

Met indicated the weather will continue to be hot and relatively humid with light to moderate southeasterly winds changing to southwesterly, with speed of 10-32 km/h.

The “meteorology” expects the temperature during the day to reach 46 degrees Celsius, and drop to 30 degrees at night.