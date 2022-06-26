The Kuwaiti Meteorological Department expects gradual improvement in the country’s weather condition beginning today evening, and the suspended dust is expected to recede but will continue until dawn tomorrow, Monday.

The weather forecast observer in the department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told the Kuwait News Agency that the country was affected since this morning by dust from the northwest which was carried by what he called ‘an air front’, which led to a decrease in the horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters over most areas of Kuwait.

Al-Qarawi called on everyone to follow the weather forecast on the Met website www.met.gov.kw and its official application for smart phones Kuwait Met, especially when conditions begin to fluctuate, to learn about the latest weather developments and to view weather warnings, if issued.