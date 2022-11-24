The Meteorological Department expects the weather to be warm during the day and cold at night at the weekend, with an opportunity for scattered light rainfall.

The weather forecast observer in the department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told KUNA that the weather today, Thursday, will be warm and partly cloudy to cloudy, with winds variable to southeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging between 6 and 28 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures will range between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sea will be light to moderate, with waves between 1 and 3 feet high.

Al-Qarawi added that the weather tonight will be fair, partly cloudy to cloudy, and the wind will be southeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging between 8 and 30 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature will be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate, with wave heights between 2 and 4.feet.

He stated that the weather, on Friday, will be hot and cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly winds, with speeds of speed between 12 and 45 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for scattered rainfall and an opportunity for dust in some areas and the expected maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The sea will be light to moderate, with waves at times ranging between 2 and 6 feet.

Regarding the weather during the day after tomorrow, Saturday, Al-Qarawi said that it will be warm and partly cloudy to cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly winds changing to northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 38 kilometers per hour, with a chance for light scattered rain, and expected maximum temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

He pointed out that the weather on Saturday night will be cold and partly cloudy, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds ranging between 8 and 30 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate, waves between 2 and 4 feet.