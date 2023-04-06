Meteorologist Issa Ramadan said that the country is currently witnessing the Sarayat season, which will end on the 14th of this month, which sometimes extends until the end of May.

In a statement to Al-Qabas, he explained that the Sarayat season was marked this year by rainfall, which was followed by a relatively cold wave unprecedented in years, during that period.

Ramadan indicated that the temperatures will begin to rise gradually next week, especially from Sunday, and the sporadic rainfall is expected from next Wednesday and continuing until Saturday accompanied by thunder. The rainfall will be light, moderate and heavy in some areas.