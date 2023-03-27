The Meteorological Department said that the country was affected by a rainy situation that began Sunday morning, with full intensity gradually increasing with the proliferation of low and medium clouds.

The weather forecast observer at the Met department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) he expects the weather to be warm during the day and cool at night next Tuesday and Wednesday, with chances of rain coming again next Thursday evening.

Due to the instability of the weather, the General Fire Force called for caution and the Public Relations and Media Department said in a statement called on everyone to call emergency phone No. 112 when necessary for assistance.

For its part, the Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior provided a number of tips under the title “For Safe Driving During the Rain”, in which it called for slowing down to avoid skidding, using the warning signal only in the event of a complete stop, moving away from places where water is collected, and adhering to the middle lane. When driving in case of water gathering on the shoulders of the road.

Meanwhile, the fourth day of the holy month, the country witnessed cloudy to partly cloudy weather with a noticeable drop in temperature, sporadic rain, sometimes thundery, and an opportunity for dust.