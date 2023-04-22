The Meteorological Department expected that the hot weather today will be accompanied by light variable winds to light to moderate south easterly winds, with speed of 06-28 km/h and some scattered clouds will appear.

Met indicated that the weather by night will be fair and partly cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly to variable winds, with speed of 06-26 km/h, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that the maximum temperature would be 37 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport.