The Meteorological Department says hot, partly cloudy weather will prevail today, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-50 km/h, causing dust and a chance for scattered rain, accompanied by thunder at times.

Met indicated that the weather at night will be hot and partly cloudy to cloudy, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-45 km/h, causing dust with a chance for scattered rain, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that the expected maximum temperature at Kuwait International Airport will be 43.