Although the Meteorological Department warned of a decrease in horizontal visibility due to fog, the department noted that the weather today will be cold with light to moderate variable winds to northwesterly, with speeds between 6 and 24 km per hour, with the appearance of some scattered clouds.

Later, in a 12-hour alert, the Met department said the horizontal visibility will decrease due to fog, as it reached less than 1000 m, and may be absent in some areas.