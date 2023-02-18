The Meteorological Department expected that cold weather will prevail today, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-40 km/h, and some scattered clouds will appear.

The pointed out that the weather at night will be cold to very cold, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10-42 km/h, with a chance for frost to form over agricultural and desert areas, and some scattered clouds will appear, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that the maximum temperature would be 18 degrees Celsius at the Kuwait International Airport.


