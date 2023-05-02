For this year’s theme, the A-list guests were asked to wear outfits which paid homage to the German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who died at the age of 85 in 2019.
Lagerfeld served as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death and many Met Gala attendees chose to wear classic outfits from the French fashion house in his honour.
Here are some of the most eye-catching outfits from this year’s Met Gala.
- Doja Cat
When your stage name is Doja Cat, and you’re asked to pay tribute to a man who loved his cat, your red carpet look really takes care of itself.
Doja wore a gown which featured cat ears, while sporting facial prosthetics to give herself more cat-like features. Her glittering silver dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta and featured a dramatic ruffled train.
2. Jenna Ortega
While Ortega wore a bright pink Valentino dress to last year’s Met Gala, this time around she went with a distinctly spookier and more gothic vibe.
Her dark ensemble fitted the Lagerfeld aesthetic, but also reflected Ortega’s starring role in Wednesday, Netflix’s hugely successful Addams family spin-off.
3. Jared Letto
Actor Jared Leto can always be relied upon to deliver some of the craziest looks at the Met Gala – but he really outdid himself this year. The Oscar winner turned up literally dressed as a cat.
4. Alia Bhatt
The Bollywood Mega Star’s debut at Met Gala was fabulous.
5. Anne Hathaway
Anne’s cutout gown that combined Karl Lagerfeld’s love of tweed with Versace’s iconic safety pins was a dazzling sight.
6. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in Valentino’s strapless and slit dress was the perfect canvas for a black and white cape attached to white gloves.
8. Dua Lipa
musician Dua Lipa, one of five Met Gala co-chairs, in a corseted dress in ivory wool tweed from the Chanel 1992 haute couture fall-winter collection.
9. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh reaches new heights, and goes to great lengths, in Valentino.
10. Cardi B
Cardi B in a skirt of oversized roses by Chenpeng Studio, her second look of the evening.