The Meteorological Department expected the country’s weather over the weekend to be hot during the day and moderate to cold at night, with clouds increasing at times and a chance of light fog in some areas.

Director of the Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that weather maps and numerical models indicate that the country will be affected by northwesterly winds, which leads to instability in weather conditions in general.

Al-Qarawi added that the weather on Friday will be hot and relatively humid in the coastal areas, with light to moderate southeasterly to variable winds, some scattered clouds will appear, and maximum expected temperatures will be between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Regarding the weather at night, he pointed out that it will be moderate to cold and relatively humid in coastal areas, with southeasterly to variable winds, light to moderate speed, and some scattered clouds will appear, and the expected minimum temperature will be between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Al-Qarawi added that the weather on Saturday will be hot and relatively humid in the coastal areas, with light to moderate southeasterly to variable winds, some scattered clouds will appear, and maximum expected temperatures will be between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

The weather on Saturday night is expected to be moderate to cold and relatively humid in coastal areas, with variable winds to the southeasterly, light to moderate speed, and some scattered clouds appearing, and the expected minimum temperature is between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.