Football superstar Lionel Messi is facing disciplinary action possibly suspension from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission, French and international media have reported.

The reports of a possible two-week suspension mean Messi could miss PSG’s next two games and comes at a delicate time as the French club hopes to extend the Argentinian star’s contract beyond this season, the Associated Press news agency reported on Wednesday.

French media outlets L’Equipe and RMC Sport reported the suspension on Tuesday without citing sources.

A source with knowledge of the issue told the AP that the French club had denied Messi’s request to make the trip to Saudi Arabia where the 35-year-old has a commercial contract to promote tourism.

The World Cup champion will not be allowed to train or play with the team and will not be paid during his suspension, the source told AP.

