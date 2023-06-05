Residents of the Australian state of New South Wales live in a state of anticipation, after the death of a person who was suffering from meningococcal symptoms.

The New South Wales Health Organization confirmed that a person in his fifties died from meningococcus, while two teenagers in Sydney and a person in his sixties were recovering from the disease, according to Sky News Arabia.

What is meningococcal disease? Meningococcal meningitis is a severe bacterial infection of the membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord. It is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis, known as meningococcus, and it infects only humans, reports Al-Rai daily.

The infection is spread by direct contact with secretions from the nose and throat, where patients feel generally unwell and have other symptoms that are often serious, depending on the affected area.

Christine Selvey, NSW’s director of health, said meningococcus is rare, but can be fatal within hours if left untreated. She explained, “Early treatment saves lives, so it is important to recognize symptoms early.”

She went on to say, “If the symptoms worsen quickly, call zero or go directly to the nearest emergency department. Do not delay.” She noted that children under the age of five and young people between the ages of 15 and 25 are the most vulnerable to the disease.

There have been 19 cases of meningococcal infection reported in New South Wales this year.