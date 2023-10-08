The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week kicked off Sunday in Riyadh in cooperation with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in his inaugural speech asserted the need to work hard and ensure the success of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). The Saudi Minister noted that Saudi Arabia will soon have the first hydrogen-powered train in the Middle East.

The event discussed the issues, challenges, and opportunities related to climate change, that are scheduled to be addressed at (COP28).

Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad AlBarrak participated in the event alongside several global officials, policymakers, private sector firms, youth campaigners, and other key stakeholders in the climate change and sustainability sphere.

Source: KUNA