The security authorities have arrested a group of people on charges of incitement to debauchery and practicing vice in the Hawalli Governorate.

Ministry of Interior stated that “in continuation of the campaigns it carried out, the criminal security sector represented by the Department of Protection of Public Morals and Trafficking in Persons was able to arrest a group of men and women of different nationalities on charges of inciting immorality, practicing vice and violating public morals, reports Al-Rai daily.