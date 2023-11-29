Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Ports and Border Security Affairs, Major General Mansour Al-Awadhi, honored a number of officers and individuals for their excellence in performing their work and their ability to arrest 5 people who attempted to enter the country illegally, from a neighboring country through the Salmi border port, hiding in the trunk of a vehicle driven by a female Kuwaiti woman.

Another person was arrested trying to leave the country through the Abdali border port using the passport of an unidentified passport.