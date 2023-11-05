Ambassadors and heads of mission of several countries gathered last week at the Palestinian embassy, in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people suffering from the continuing Israeli onslaught on their country.

The solidarity meeting, initiated by the Iranian embassy and called for by Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Kuwait, the Ambassador of Tajikistan, H.E. Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydov, saw a large gathering of diplomats from Arab states as well as from countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. The wide diplomatic presence was a clear message of support for the necessity of halting the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza.

In his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Zubaydov, expressed sincere condolences to the brave Palestinian people for the thousands of civilians who have fallen as martyrs in the military operations and clashes. He condemned targeting unarmed civilians, shelling hospitals and schools, and other civil infrastructure, calling for their immediate cessation. He emphasized the need for a resolution to the Palestinian issue through diplomacy, supporting the Arab initiative calling for a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem by the 1967 borders.

For his part, Palestinian Ambassador, H.E. Rami Tahboub, thanked his colleagues in the diplomatic community for their solidarity stance with the Palestinian people. The Turkish Ambassador, H.E. Tuba Nur Sumez, stated her country’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and decent living.

Egyptian Ambassador, H.E. Osama Shaltout, thanked Kuwait as a “state of humanity” for building a humanitarian air bridge, sending daily emergency aid to the Palestinian people through the Rafah border crossing.

He mentioned that Egypt also provided emergency humanitarian aid and built several communication towers to maintain communication between the internal and external regions of Gaza.

The Vatican Ambassador, Archbishop Eugene Nugent, stated, ” I came today in the name of humanity to express deep sorrow over the dire situation that the Palestinians are living in.” He explained that the Pope and the Vatican condemned this tragedy, and finding a peaceful solution is necessary for both sides.

Overall, the gathering conveyed the importance of solidarity with the Palestinian people and the severity of the current situation in Gaza, highlighting the need for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.

