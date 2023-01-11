The Council of Ministers held an extraordinary meeting this morning at Seif Palace, chaired by the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, where he made it clear that the available options were studied following the government’s departure from the National Assembly session yesterday and its failure to attend today’s session.

After the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Barak Al-Shitan, stated that the Council of Ministers were briefed on the course of the National Assembly session held on Tuesday, 10/1/2023, and the reports of the specialized parliamentary committees that were not included in the session’s agenda, reported a local Arabic daily.

During the meetings of these committees, the government is allowed to complete presenting its constitutional and financial opinion regarding it, which prompted the government to ask the National Assembly, through a statement it read during the session, to return reports to the relevant parliamentary committees in order to reach solutions that achieve the goals that the government was keen to include in the projects mentioned in its work program. But the government was not able to do so, which forced them to leave the session and apologize for not attending the National Assembly session today.