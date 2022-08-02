Under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Sabah the ministry announced on Monday the formation of a new cabinet, consisting of 12 newly-appointed ministers.

H H Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf, Kuwait’s new Prime Minister, was born in 1956. He is the son of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. After obtaining his Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Kuwait University, he signed up for military service, and eventually ranked as First Lieutenant-General and Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Affairs at the Ministry of Interior. He later on took office as Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs at the Ministry of Interior. He was appointed governor of Hawalli Governorate and several leadership positions after retiring from the Interior Ministry. He assumed the position of Deputy Chief of the National Guard with the rank of Minister in 2020, and as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in 2022. Al-Nawas was appointed Prime Minister and took oath on 24th July and 1st August, respectively.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, was appointed under an Amiri decree issued in March 2022, and assigned to the Ministry of the Interior on 24th July. In March 2019, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled held the position of governor of the capital, and prior to that was CEO of the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company. Al-Khaled worked in the oil sector from 1983 at the Kuwait Oil Company and later at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. He also took office at the Department of Public Relations and Project Management of the Corporation’s branch in Washington between 2002 and 2004. He was later appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation between 2004 and 2007. He was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Petroleum Services in the Oil Sector Services Company, then as Managing Director of Governmental and Parliamentary Relations, Public Relations and Media between 2007 and 2013 before moving to the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company to become Chairman of the Board of Directors and then Chief Executive Officer until 2019.

On the other hand, the new Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris, was born in 1966. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kuwait University in 1987 and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, United States in 1990. He earned a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the same University in 1995. Al-Faris was named Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education in 2016, and later as Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water in 2020. Then he took the position of Minister of Oil and Minister of Higher Education in March and December 2021. He assumed the position of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and in March 2022 a ministerial reshuffle decree was issued according to which he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. He held the position of Assistant Vice President of Kuwait University for Planning Human and Financial Resources in 2002, Director of the Construction Program in the Major Projects Management Authority at Kuwait University in 2007, and Secretary-General of Kuwait University in 2016.

Meanwhile, Issa Al-Kandari, the new Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, was born in 1963 and a banking specialist holding a diploma from the Commercial Institute. He was appointed Minister of Transportation and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs in 2013, Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in December 2020, and continued his position until 2021. In December 2021, he was reappointed Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. Al-Kandari was a member of the board of directors of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, and before that worked at the Kuwait Airways Corporation. He is a development and research expert, and won membership in the National Assembly for the years 2013, 2016 and 2020, serving as Vice President of the National Assembly in 2016, and administration of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Born in 1971 new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al-Nasser, holds a BA in international relations, as well as, a degree in foreign languages. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of Strasbourg for Human Sciences in France, as well as, in international relations and translation from the same university in 1995. In 2000, he obtained a doctorate in political science from the Sorbonne University in France. In addition, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in December 2019 and on October 25, 2020, was assigned to the Ministry of Information. He worked as Minister of Foreign Affairs in December 2020, and was later appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in March 2021. Al-Nasser retained the same position in 2021, and in March 2022 retained the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs by virtue of a cabinet reshuffle. He held several positions, including Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2005 and Director of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2006. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) from 2005 to 2014 and worked as Acting Director of the Information Systems and Technology Center in 2011, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Affairs of the Office of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2016 and Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Affairs of the Office of the Vice-President of the Council Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2017.

Dr. Rana Abdullah Al-Faris, the newly-appointed Minister of the State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Southern California in 2004 and a Ph.D. from the same university in the field of Geotechnical Engineering. In 2019, she assumed the position of Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs. In 2020, she assumed the position of Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs. Then, assumed the position of Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs in 2021, and assumed the position of Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs in the same year, and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. Al-Fares held many positions, including faculty member at the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University and director of the construction program department at Kuwait University. She was also appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders and assistant undersecretary for government follow-up in the Government Performance Follow-up Agency.

Another newly-appointed official, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, as Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, holds a degree in Psychology from Kuwait University and held the position of Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the cabinets formed in December 2020 and 2021. He worked as Director General of the Public Authority for Youth in 2016 and Assistant Undersecretary for Youth Development Sector in the Office of Minister of State for Youth Affairs 2014-2015. He was also Director of the Technical Office of the Office of the Minister of Information in 2012, an Observer of the Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information 2011, and Media Attaché at the Kuwaiti Media Office in Rabat 2004-2007.

Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf, on the other hand, is the new Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, who graduated in Industrial Engineering from the United States in 1983. He holds a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from 1988, as well as, a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Britain in 2000. He was appointed Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education in December 2020, and later in March 2021 was appointed Minister of Education. In December 2021, Al-Mudhaf was appointed Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. He then assumed the position of Director General of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training in March 2018, and Director General of the Public Authority for Industry in November 2006. He worked as an assistant professor at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training 2001 and an associate professor at the Authority in 2006. A member of the Higher Committee of the Professional Qualifications System in 2004 and of the Executive Council Member of the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organization in 2012, he also obtained membership in the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting in 2006, and in the Board of Trustees of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research in 2006. Al-Mudhaf served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Public Authority in 2006 and a member of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Industry in 2006, in addition to being a member of the Board of Directors of the Academic Accreditation Authority 2014.

The new Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Integrity Affairs, and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, holds a master’s degree in law. He took over the position of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion in December 2021. Al-Jawali worked in the Fatwa and Legislation Department within the Appeals and Administrative Distinction Sector and the Constitutional Court and lectured at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training. In May 2017, an Amiri decree was issued appointing him as Director General of the General Administration of Customs with the rank of Undersecretary. Moreover, he is a board member of the Public Authority for Industry, the Kuwait Ports Corporation, the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, the Business Environment Improvement Committee, and the National Civil Aviation Committee.

Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, on the other hand, is named the new Minister of Health. A consultant in pediatrics and a faculty member at the College of Medicine at Kuwait University, he was Minister of Health in 2021 and has worked since 2020 as a member of the vaccination committee of the Ministry of Health. Al-Saeed holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Kuwait University in 1985, the American Board of Pediatrics in 1989 from the University of Miami, a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases in 1992, and a Fellowship in Rheumatology from the University of Florida in 1992. He served as Head of the Pediatric Department at the College of Medicine and Head of the Pediatric Department at the University of Florida in 1992. He then worked at Mubarak Hospital as Chairman of the Board of Pediatric Departments, Chairman of the College of Pediatrics at Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization, and Dean of Student Affairs at Kuwait University. Al-Saeed is a recipient of the American Heart Association Award for Rheumatic Fever, the American Rheumatology Association Award, and the Scientific Production Award from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences in the Field of Medicine.

The new Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed, on the other hand, is a graduate of Finance from the College of Administrative Sciences at Kuwait University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Gulf University for Science and Technology in Kuwait, in addition to a Certificate in Strategic Management and Leadership from Fordham University in New York. He held the position of Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment in 2021. He also held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Economic Association and before that was a member and head of the Cultural Committee, the Development and Training Committee and the Public Relations Committee. He was also assigned as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abdullah Al-Salem and Al-Mansuriya Suburb Association cooperative. A member of the Thukher Program for developing promising leaders in cooperation with Cornell University, Al-Rasheed worked for many years in asset management in several banks and investment companies. He also worked as a specialist in the Silk City Development Authority and head of the technical committee of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

Kuwait’s new Minister of Public Works, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Ali Al-Mousa, has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and held the position of Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in 2021. He served as a member of the Advisory Board of the College of Administrative Sciences at Kuwait University in 2019, as well as, member of the Municipal Council From 2013 to 2017. He was also appointed Chairman of the Financial and Legal Committee in the Municipal Council, Chairman of the State Structure Plan, Rapporteur of the Capital Committee, Rapporteur of the Hawalli Committee and member of the Technical Committee. Al-Mousa has served as a board member of the Kuwait Bank for Food and Relief since 2014.

Fahad Al-Shariaan, the new Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, has a degree in Business Administration. He held the position of Minister of Commerce and Industry in 2021. He worked as an advisor to the Parliamentary Financial and Economic Committee of the National Assembly from June 2014 to June 2015 and General Manager of Al Ittihad Company Securities brokerage from April 1, 2008 to May 30, 2014, as well as, CEO of (KIC) Financial Brokerage Company from 2006 to 2007. Al-Shariaan also worked as deputy director of the company’s brokerage office from 2004 to 2006, and the company’s broker from 1995 until 2004.