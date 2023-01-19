MEED Magazine stated that investments in civil engineering projects are considered an introduction to major construction projects and herald long-term opportunities for the construction sector in the region, reported Al-Anbaa. The magazine cited three recently-announced projects, foremost of which is the planned Kuwait railway line project, which will be linked to the railway network in the GCC countries, whereby consultants were invited to submit bids for the project’s first phase.

The magazine pointed out that besides the importance of these projects, they will be a catalyst and enabler to move forward the other projects. In addition, the development of the railway line in Kuwait, according to the magazine, will be a catalyst in strengthening and empowering the Kuwaiti economy, and will also lead to the construction of the industrial and logistical facilities throughout the country.