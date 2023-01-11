Good luck and medical efforts, one of the Ukrainian soldiers survived after a live grenade settled in his torso during a battle in Bakhmut, Ukraine, and it was necessary to intervene to remove it surgically.

The Ukrainian surgeon, Major General Andrey Verba, had to perform the surgery knowing that the grenade could explode at any moment, reports Al-Rai daily.

“Our military doctors performed an operation to remove unexploded ordnance from a soldier’s body,” the region’s governor, Serhiy Borzov, confirmed in a post on Facebook on Monday night.

During the operation, it was impossible to perform electrocoagulation, a surgical procedure that uses heat to control bleeding and destroy abnormal tissue, because it could cause the bomb to explode.

However, Borzov said that Dr. Verba was able to successfully perform the surgery and remove the grenade.

He added, “The operational intervention was successful, and the injured soldier was sent for rehabilitation and recovery.”

The Daily Mail reported that Dr. Verba, one of the most experienced surgeons in Ukraine, has been working in the Donbass region since 2014, has been awarded state awards of honorary doctorates of Ukraine and Doctor of Medical Sciences and has led thousands of field operations.