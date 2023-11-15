The increase in issues related to social media platforms and websites is sounding alarm bells, especially with the corresponding concerns of these issues related to compromising public freedoms, or restricting freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

Official statistics, issued by the Information Technology and Statistics Sector in the Ministry of Justice, revealed that complaints and cases registered at the Public Prosecution from the beginning of January until the beginning of October 2023 amounted to 4,718 cases at the Information and Publishing Prosecution, reports Al-Qabas daily.

An informed source said 80% of these cases, which the prosecution investigated, were crimes caused by social networking sites, such as the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and others.

The source added that this means that approximately 3,500 cases out of the total cases received by the Media and Publication Prosecution are crimes related to social media, revealing at the same time that some do not complain against one or two people, but rather there is a new phenomenon, where complaints are filed against 100 people. person and above.

The source went on to say: There are those demanding compensation amounting to a million dinars and more, and one of the complaining persons recently demanded an investigation into 300 male and female tweeters, because they commented on content he published, but he did not like their comments.

The source warned that this matter represents a threat to freedoms and their concept, pointing out that according to statistical figures, 12 male and female tweeters are summoned every day, which means that every hour of the working day, a person is summoned because of social networking sites.

The source concluded that this matter must be addressed urgently, so that those who aspire to achieve wealth from the compensation they demand in their complaints are stopped, in addition to examining these complaints before starting investigations into them, because some of them are malicious.