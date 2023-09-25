Inspectors from the Commercial Control Department within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry took action by shutting down a showroom belonging to a renowned eyewear company due to the sale of counterfeit glasses from well-known international brands.

The ministry sources told Al-Rai daily that the decision to close the store was made following on-site inspections that uncovered approximately 2,000 counterfeit glasses from renowned international brands thus violating the regulatory guidelines that prohibit the sale of counterfeit goods. The company involved will face charges and be referred to the Commercial Prosecution for violating these regulatory instructions.

Additionally, two food stores were found to have violated regulations by selling expired goods. The inspectors seized items with altered expiration dates, contravening regulations that stipulate expiration dates must be determined by the factory, not the distributing company. Consequently, the Commerce inspectors closed down both warehouses in preparation for referring them to the Commercial Prosecution, following standard procedure in such cases.

On a different note, inspectors confiscated 460 cartons of counterfeit filters branded with names of prominent car manufacturers from one of the companies. The confiscated materials were seized and the company’s officials are set to be referred to the Commercial Prosecution to initiate necessary legal procedures.

During their inspections, the sources revealed that field visits unveiled the presence of six women’s salons and institutes spread across different areas. These establishments were providing their customers with products and materials harmful to the health and safety of consumers. Subsequently, these businesses were closed and referred to the Commercial Prosecution for appropriate legal action.