French national team star Kylian Mbappe posted a picture of him from the coronation ceremony, holding the World Cup top scorer award, while crossing in front of the World Cup.

He tweeted: “We will return,” referring to the French national team’s determination to compensate for its loss in the World Cup final this year against Argentina, and to try to win the cup in the next World Cup after 4 years.

It is noteworthy that Mbappe was crowned top scorer for the World Cup with 8 goals, raising his goal tally in two World Cup appearances to 12 goals, amid expectations of his ability to break the record of German Miroslav Klose, which is 16 goals inclusive of all his participations in the World Cup.