The campaign is underway to look for the missing Mubarak Al-Rashidi and according to security sources the campaign is led by the field agencies of the Ministry of Interior, represented by criminal security, public security, helicopters, emergency services, and traffic police.

The campaign was launched under the supervision of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, the Undersecretary for Operations and Traffic Sector, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, and the Undersecretary of Public Security, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Earlier, the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said the competent security authorities and the police aviation wing, is exhausting its equipment and is still continuing searches for the missing Al-Rashidi, in the Kabd area.

The ministry has appealed to everyone to come forward if they have any information about the missing person or call the emergency phone number “112”.

The media has circulated the news of the disappearance of Al-Rashidi, appealing to anyone who has information about him to contact the number 6666481.