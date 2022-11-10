The Department of Research and Investigation of Al -Farwaniyah Governorate, initiated the search for an unidentified thief who targeted three mobile phones stores in Farwaniyah, running off with about 15 smartphones and iPads. The Arab daily added that the store owners filed a case at the Farwaniyah Police Station.

The report mentioned that the perpetrator was caught on CCTV cameras wandering inside the complex before carrying out the looting of the first store at 4 am, and then returned about two hours later to steal from two other shops. The surveillance cameras showed the suspect wearing a glove and a mask as he forced to break the doors of the shops. The suspect racked up a total of approximately 5000 dinars worth of smartphones and iPads from all the shops.

Moreover, the complex security personnel discovered the theft in the morning, and immediately contacted the owners of the shops who reported the incident to the police station. Security officials pointed out that they can track down the perpetrator through the security footage.