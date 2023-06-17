By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Newly formed organization Maranao Expats in Kuwait held an induction ceremony and reception at the Millennium Hotel. Philippine Ambassador, Labor Attaché, Assistant Labor Attaché, and other embassy officials were present to witness the occasion.

Maranao Expats in Kuwait (MEK) held its induction reception at the Millennium Hotel a month after its set of officers took their oath of office at the Embassy of the Philippines last 22nd of March 2023. The Induction Ceremony and Reception started with the Kuwait and Philippine National Anthems led by MEK Secretary Cathy Sacampong followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran by MEK Public Relations Officer Ustaz Arham Saliling. MEK Secretary Abusopiya Mautante delivered a welcome remark and Philippine Labor Attaché Atty Manuel Dimaano was invited to give a brief message on the occasion. MEK Treasurer Noraisah Pondion highlighted an introduction on the guest of honor followed by a speech from the Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Jose Cabrera III.

In his speech Philippine Envoy highlighted the exercise of compassion for others and to stop fake news as it has negative effects on other people. He further added that actions and words and must always take base on compassion. He urged Filipinos to secure licenses and permits from Kuwait government in any of their occasion and assured everyone that Philippines continue to find ways to mend its relationship with Kuwait. MEK President Junaid Sacampong introduced the set of officials and were given their certificates of recognition as officers of MEK.

In his welcome speech President Sacampong thanked everyone for being a part of such momentous occasion. A plaque of appreciation was presented to the Philippine Ambassador. One of the highlights of the event were the video messages sent to the organization congratulating them on the occasion. Among the clips were from very prominent personalities and politicians such were Senator Risa Hontiveros, AKO Bakwit Chairperson Samira Gutoc, Former Presidential Adviser on OFWs and Muslim Concersn Atty Dabs Mama-o, former Ambassador to Kuwait HE Mohammad Noordin Lomondot, OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio, OIC National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Assistant Secretary of DMW Venecio Legaspi and Current Sultan of Marawi Dr. Adbul Hamidullah Atar.

Cultural dances and songs were presented in colorful traditional costumes during the event.