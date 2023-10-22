The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has officially introduced an electronic messaging system to facilitate communication with individuals and companies.

The Ministry has urged companies to complete the registration process by either accessing the requisite form on the Ministry’s website or visiting the Public Registry Department situated within the Ministry’s premises for form submission and approval, reports Al-Rai daily.

Specific criteria have been outlined for companies seeking to complete the registration process, including the provision of an authorization letter from their respective company, the submission of letters and correspondences, a valid copy of the civil ID for authorized representatives, and an authenticated company signature from the Public Authority for Manpower.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry has specified that original invoices must continue to be manually delivered to the designated authorities within the Ministry. Nevertheless, it has been underscored that the manual handling of correspondences and documents will be phased out within three months from the date of the Ministry’s official announcement.