Bushra Selim, who heads the Operations Department at the Information Systems Center of the Public Authority for Manpower, said the percentage of mechanization of the authority’s services has reached 90%, including 174 electronic services.

Selim said in a television interview that the authority managed, during the past year, to renew work permits for 1.27 million residents, through “Ashal” electronic system, in addition to issuing 30,000 permits for the first time, reports a local Arabic daily.

She announced that “Manpower” is on the verge of a new mechanism for issuing new work files, through linking with the Ministry of Commerce, as part of steps to complete the link with all government agencies and start linking with Arab and Gulf countries to prevent fraud and help verify the correct data, pointing out that the current link has been completed with 20 government agencies.

In turn, the Director of the National Employment Platform Project in the Employment Department of the Authority, Badra Al-Mutairi, said that “Manpower” is working in the context of steps to enable national workers who are reluctant to apply for jobs in the private sector, change their convictions and directly fill the vacancies offered by companies, through the platform.

Al-Mutairi stated that all services related to national employment were automated through the platform, whether “graduates reward, unemployment insurance, data update, job search” or other financial support services.

In another context, the “Manpower” concluded rounds of inspection of workers who violated the decision to ban work in the afternoon from 11 pm to 4 pm which came into force last June and ends August 31.

The authority announced that it had conducted an inspection since August 21 on 20 different sites, and was able to monitor and record 20 violations against companies that did not comply with the decision.

The sources stated that the total number of violations observed since the beginning of June amounted to 360 violations against companies that did not comply with the decision, while the total number of sites inspected reached 420 sites, and 450 notifications of violations were registered during the inspection tours.

The sources pointed out that the total number of workers in the violating sites exceeded 600 workers, while the number of reports received through the hotline reached 20.

Statistics issued by PAM regarding “Ban Work at Noon”

— 360 violations against violating companies

— 420 total sites inspected

— 450 notifications to avoid violations

— 600 workers were penalized for violating law

— 20 reports received by “Manpower”