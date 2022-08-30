The noon work team of the National Center for Occupational Health and Safety in the Manpower Authority monitored ten cases of workers violating a prevention notification in the residential city of Al-Mutlaa.

The head of the team, Hamad Al-Makhial, reported that the work team conducted an inspection tour of 450 sites in Al-Mutlaa on Monday, in addition to giving about 600 workers a notice to avoid a violation, as their companies settled their situations later to avoid a fine.

Al-Makhial told an Arabic daily paper that he saw a great response of the team’s work, which extended from 1 June until the end of the campaign by companies in accordance with the law which stipulated banning work at noon time in open workplaces.

He pointed out that violations were committed when a worker was given a notice to avoid a violation, which is a warning to companies to correct their workers’ duty hours in open places, in order for the team to implement administrative decisions to safeguard workers’ rights and keep them safe.